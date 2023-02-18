Watch Now
Pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood parking lot

Posted at 8:36 PM, Feb 17, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the parking lot of an Englewood church Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to FHP, the pedestrian was standing in the parking lot at 3069 McCall Road when the driver of a parked Ford Mustang accidentally put his car in drive instead of reverse.

The Mustang accelerated over the parking curb and collided with the pedestrian. The driver then continued forward and collided with the building.

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

