CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garder is hosting the first annual Pineapple Fest.

The festival is to celebrate the history of Pineapples in the area.

The Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garder says visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, arts and crafts, and of course Pineapples.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $18, seniors will be $15, and students will be $9.