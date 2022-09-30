Watch Now
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed

Meteorologist Andrew Shipley explains river flooding after Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 30, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Peace River and Myakka River have flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In Charlotte County, U.S. 41 is closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue due to flooding from the Peace River. Flooding in the river is at the highest levels ever recorded, and Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley said it has not yet reached its highest point.

The main road at Myakka River State Park is also closed due to river flooding.

These river floods are being caused by rain water from Hurricane Ian. The water will likely continue to rise for the next 24 hours.

