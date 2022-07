PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman died in a hospital after a collision with another car on Jones Loop Road.

At around 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, a driver and 67-year-old passenger, both from the United Kingdom, were in a SUV turning left approaching I-75.

Across the way, a pickup truck was going west on Jones Loop Road and collided into the right side of the other car as it was turning left.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

FHP is still investigating the crash.