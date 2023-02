CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Rampart Boulevard will be reduced to one-lane traffic on Feb 28, and March 1, 2023.

The various sections will be reduced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Warning signs and flaggers will be put in place to help with travel through the area.

Drivers may experience slow traffic and temporary delays when driving through the area.

The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones.