One dead after car crash on U.S. 41 and Oil Well Road

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on US 41 and Oil Well Road Thursday evening.

The woman was driving south on US 41 in the left lane south of Oil Well Road. Another car was driving the same direction, but was in the right lane.

The woman merged into the right lane and drove in front of the other car - resulting in the other car crashing into the back of the 79-year-old’s vehicle.

Authorities took the woman to the hospital where she later died.

FHP is still investigating this crash.