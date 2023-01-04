Officers investigate Punta Gorda shooting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers say it happened around 9:00 a.m. at a home on East Helen Avenue in Punta Gorda.

Investigators say a person was shot in the thigh and was taken to the hospital.

Punta Gorda Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Local schools and daycares were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Officers say there is no direct threat to schools, students, or staff.

If you have any information about this crime contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.