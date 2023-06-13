Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Nurses advocate for better resources during a national day of action

National Nurses United
National Nurses United<br/>
National Nurses United
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 06:35:11-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital will join thousands of registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United to hold a day of action.

The national day of action will take place on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The day of action is to help nurses demand that their employers address the current nationwide staffing crisis by ensuring there is safe staffing on all units at all times.

Nurses are also advocating to have any and all resources they need to care for their patients.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!