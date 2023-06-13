Nurses advocate for better resources during a national day of action

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital will join thousands of registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United to hold a day of action.

The national day of action will take place on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The day of action is to help nurses demand that their employers address the current nationwide staffing crisis by ensuring there is safe staffing on all units at all times.

Nurses are also advocating to have any and all resources they need to care for their patients.