Suspects sought in North Port attempted bank robbery

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An attempted bank robbery took place at Charlotte State Bank in North Port on Monday.

Investigators say that just before 2 p.m. the North Port Police Department was called to the bank located in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane.

The investigation is still active, and NPPD is currently searching for two black males believed to be in connection with the attempt.

NPPD says they are likely in their late teen to early 20s in age, and they fled on foot. If you have any information, please call 911.

