New storage facility coming to Bal Harbor Plaza in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A new storage facility is coming to Charlotte County near the Punta Gorda Airport.

Seagate Development Group will start renovation and construction on the facility, which will become Isles Luxury Storage, this month in Bal Harbor Plaza.

The facility will include 136 units of varying sizes and an enclosed drive-through loading area. Some of the structure’s existing features will be upgraded, including lighting, HVAC and security.

“This will meet the growing population’s demand for space of this kind as well as take a practical approach to what people look for in a shopping center,” said Matt Price, CEO and Partner of Seagate Development Group.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.