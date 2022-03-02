New HAWK Signal at Fawcett Memorial Hospital

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County is said to activate newly installed High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk Signals (HAWKS) in front of Fawcett Memorial Hospital for an easier access route for pedestrians and to also ensure a higher quality of safety.

HAWK signals will be activated after pedestrians push the button. An overhead signal light will eventually flash yellow before it changes to a straight yellow which will let drivers know to stop.

Once the HAWK signal changes to red, drivers will come to a full stop and the pedestrians will cross the roadway. When the signal flashes red, drivers are allowed to proceed with caution so long as there are no pedestrians on the crosswalk.

