Neighbors rescue man after truck plunges into Oyster Creek

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A driver was rescued by neighbors after their truck plunged into Oyster Creek in Englewood on Friday afternoon.

According to the Englewood Area Fire Control District, the truck drove off a boat ramp in the Mobile Gardens area near Via Deluna before it could completely submerge in the water.

Nearby neighbors quickly responded to the incident, rescuing the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident.

Emergency crews later removed the truck from the creek.

