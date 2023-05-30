Multiple businesses under a boil water notice in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple restaurants are under a boil water notice in Punta Gorda.

The Sunloft Center, F.M. Don’s, Isabel and Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, LeRoy’s, 219 and 225 Sullivan Street, as well as 252 W. Olympia, have been put under a precautionary boil water notice.

This comes after a water main break at the intersection of Sullivan and W Marion occurred on Monday.

The water main break on Sullivan Street has been repaired, but at this time businesses that are housed within the Sunloft Center will be under a boil water notice.