CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in Charlotte County on Tuesday.

According to FHP, a 42-year-old Port Charlotte man was traveling down State Road 776 approaching Sailors Way just after 7:00 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and collided with a light pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.