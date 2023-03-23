Motorcyclist killed in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Punta Gorda man died in a Charlotte County crash.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it happened on Edgewater Drive and Severin Road SE on Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m.

FHP says a motorcycle was traveling east on Edgewater Drive approaching Severin Road SE when a sports utility vehicle made a left turn.

Troopers say the motorcyclists traveled off the roadway, crossed the median, and overturned and collided with the SUV.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries from the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.