PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

FHP confirmed one person was killed.

The crash happened on El Jobean Road and Cornelius Blvd. in Port Charlotte around 8 a.m.

Westbound lanes of El Jobean Rd. towards Englewood were closed for around five hours. As of 12 p.m., lanes were reopened.

FHP is still investigating the crash.