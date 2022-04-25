Mother facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving 5-year-old home alone

PORY CHARLOTTE, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a mother is facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving her 5-year-old son at a home alone to drive her boyfriend to work.

Monday around 7:23 AM, deputies were responding to a crash on the 41 bridge involving the mother. She told deputies that she asked her parents to pick up her son. According to the report, she did not have the address of where her son was located – she knew it was somewhere on Easy Street.

According to the report, the grandparents were checking the area of Easy Street and allegedly found their grandson standing outside an unknown residence alone.

The grandparents took custody of their grandson and notified the Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, detectives discovered that the woman did leave her child at home all alone so that she could drive her boyfriend to work and got in an accident during the drive. CCSO says that she did not inform deputies that she had a 5-year-old son at home unattended.

She was sent to the hospital for treatment and then detectives spoke with her and the boyfriend. After they were told conflicting information, the mother did admit to leaving her child alone and was taken into custody for child neglect.

“There is no excuse for the lack of concern this mother had for the safety and well-being of her child. Hopefully, her stay at the CCSO jail will be a reminder that children always come first,” states Sheriff Prummell

According to CCSO, the child was given to his grandparents by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).