Mother charged with neglect after pit bull chews off multiple fingers of baby

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — After finding a puppy on Facebook, Charlotte County Deputies said the puppy bit off multiple fingers of a baby girl only a day after bringing the pup home.

Now the 21-year-old mother, Chloe Wisniewski, is facing neglect charges.

This all happened back on Valentine's Day.

"I’ve been with the department for 25 years and this is the first time I can recall a dog actually getting into a crib or bassinet," said Brian Jones with Charlotte County Animal Control.

"This is the first time I think I have heard of this in my 25 years," said Criminal Defense Attorney Micahel Raheb.

These are reactions from Charlotte County's Animal Control when describing the bizarre case of a baby who lost multiple fingers after being bitten by a pit bull.

"We have seen people lose body parts over animal attacks but this one is unique because it was a baby confined to a crib," Jones said.

Photo Courtesy: Charlotte County Animal Control

The pit bull's name is Apollo and at the time of the incident, he was three months old. According to court documents, the family found the dog on Facebook after the previous owner couldn't take care of Apollo. The day after bringing the pup home, he gnawed off the fingers of the baby.

“Based on the demeanor of the dog we don’t think it was done with any aggressive intent,” Jones said.

On June 9, 2023, Wisniewski was arrested for neglect. Court documents revealed she went to the bathroom and left the puppy in the room alone with the baby who was in her crib.

“If you are going to bring a dog of an unknown origin don’t leave it unsupervised," Jones said.

After investigators traced THC in Wisniewsky's system, they believed there were inconsistencies in her story which led to her arrest.

“We should obviously follow the constitution and presume her innocent and the state will have to prove she knew what she did would cause her child to be harmed,” Raheb said.

As for Appollo..

“After that the owners decided that they didn’t want that dog back, the dog was not returned to the house, and believe he was re-homed," Jones said.

Jones added that there aren't any laws that state an aggressive dog is to be euthanized after biting someone. He said the goal is to save as many animals as possible.

Animal Control also wants to remind people to do their homework before getting a new animal.

Wisniewski had her first court appearance on June 17th.