Missing endangered teen found in Port Charlotte teacher's home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte teacher is arrested after a teen missing since August 12, was found concealed in her home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the information detectives received from the missing boy's parents led them to the home of the teacher Kelly Simpson.

Investigators located the boy inside her home.

Simpson was arrested for interfering with the custody of a minor after he was picked up from an unknown location and also concealed him inside a home while having knowledge of his missing endangered status.

CCSO says that Simpson is currently employed at Charlotte County Public Schools.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.

CCSO says that any person withholding information on the whereabouts of a missing juvenile can be charged with a crime.