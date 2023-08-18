Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Missing Charlotte County man found dead

365086717_668119245349333_4291336395714603958_n.jpg
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
365086717_668119245349333_4291336395714603958_n.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 14:59:16-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a missing Charlotte County man was found dead.

37-year-old Juan Lozada, Jr. was reported missing on August 1 after his family had not seen or heard from him for nearly a week. He was believed to be in the Murdock or Port Charlotte area.

CCSO said there is no evidence to suspect foul play in Lozada's death. A toxicology report will determine the official cause of death.

Lozada's family has been notified of his passing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!