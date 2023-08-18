Missing Charlotte County man found dead

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a missing Charlotte County man was found dead.

37-year-old Juan Lozada, Jr. was reported missing on August 1 after his family had not seen or heard from him for nearly a week. He was believed to be in the Murdock or Port Charlotte area.

CCSO said there is no evidence to suspect foul play in Lozada's death. A toxicology report will determine the official cause of death.

Lozada's family has been notified of his passing.