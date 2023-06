PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Port Charlotte girl on Friday morning.

Deputies are looking for 4-year-old Evelyn Geer who has been missing for several hours.

Investigators say she wandered off from the VRBO home her family has been staying at on Barksdale Street and she was wearing a diaper at the time.

CCSO is using aviation and K-9 units to search for her.

If you see her or have any information call 941-639-2101.