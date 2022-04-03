Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Military Heritage Museum hosts Giving Challenge Pop-Up Station event

37371496_10155266957550044_5758631857725898752_n.jpeg
Military Heritage Museum
37371496_10155266957550044_5758631857725898752_n.jpeg
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 15:32:11-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be the agency hosting the Giving Challenge Pop-Up Giving Station event which is said to bring more than 700 local non-profits together.

The Giving event is scheduled from noon on April 26 until April 27. The event has been around since 2012 and is said to have provided more than $59 million in unrestricted funding to various worthy groups. The Patterson Foundation will match online credit card donations of $25 to $100.

During the Pop-Up Giving Station event, there will be ten different business organizations that will share the philosophy of their mission and will be accepting all donations online.

There is also said to be music, K-9 dog demonstrations, wild animals, videos, presentations, and food stands outside the Military Heritage Museum.

The location of the museum is 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4