Military Heritage Museum hosts Giving Challenge Pop-Up Station event

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be the agency hosting the Giving Challenge Pop-Up Giving Station event which is said to bring more than 700 local non-profits together.

The Giving event is scheduled from noon on April 26 until April 27. The event has been around since 2012 and is said to have provided more than $59 million in unrestricted funding to various worthy groups. The Patterson Foundation will match online credit card donations of $25 to $100.

During the Pop-Up Giving Station event, there will be ten different business organizations that will share the philosophy of their mission and will be accepting all donations online.

There is also said to be music, K-9 dog demonstrations, wild animals, videos, presentations, and food stands outside the Military Heritage Museum.

The location of the museum is 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.