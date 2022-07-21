Watch Now
Man severely burned in Charlotte County house fire

A man was flown to a burn center in Bradenton after suffering burns to more than 75% of his body.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 06:28:16-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man suffered burns to over 75 percent of his body following a house fire Wednesday night.

Charlotte County Public Safety says the fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Quince St., just off of South Jones Loop Rd.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

They said the man's injuries included at least second-degree burns. He was flown to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton for treatment at a burn center.

The fire was quickly put out. CCPS says the state fire marshal is investigating a cause.

