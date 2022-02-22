Man sentenced for stealing trailer from construction site in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — 47-year-old Thomas Henry Pusey was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of Grand Theft.
The jury reached the guilty verdict after a three-day trial last month.
Pusey was convicted of stealing a trailer from a construction site on Peachland Boulevard on March 13, 2019.
Investigators say he pulled up in a pickup truck and took the trailer and fled.
Deputies located the trailer at a home in Punta Gorda.
A witness told deputies Pusey gave her the trailer to help sell it.