Man receives sentence after deputies located drugs in Englewood home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — James Danahy, 50, was found guilty on the charges of trafficking and possession of drugs during a trial in Charlotte County.

According to the report, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in March of 2020 in reference to an individual’s location who reportedly had a warrant. Deputies then reportedly went to the home in Englewood and found drugs in the opening of Danahy’s home.

The items in the report included a bag of methamphetamine, loaded syringes that reportedly had a liquid form of meth inside, and a digital scale. Danahy was arrested along with the person with a warrant deputies were originally looking for.