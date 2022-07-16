Man in custody after boat chase

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. —

UPDATE 7/17/2022 at 1:05 p.m.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 37-year-old Tristan E. Royer is in custody after stealing a boat and trying to flee. Royer is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.

Authorities said that, after questioning the woman who was also on the scene and finding she didn't have much part in the crime, they determined she should be released.

Our original reporting continues below...

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, one man and one woman are in custody after stealing a boat and trying to flee.

After getting the boat from Lee County, Venice Police Department tried to stop the couple. However, the couple fled to Charlotte County in the boat.

After a pursuit, deputies were able to stop the pair in Grove City and take one man and one woman into custody.