Man found guilty for sex crimes & possession of drugs

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man was arrested after sexual crimes with an under-aged boy led to deputies finding drugs at his home.

Russell Carawan, 57, is found guilty on March 10 of unlawful sexual activity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of paraphernalia. Carawan is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by seven years of sex offender probation.

According to the report, Carawan picked up a 17-year-old boy from an app called Grinder and took him to his home, and reportedly committed sexual crimes.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received information about the incident involving the boy and conducted an investigation.

There was a search warrant issued and deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other narcotics.

Carawan was arrested at his home.

