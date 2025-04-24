Man charged for sexual assault of 13-year-old Charlotte County boy in woods

*WARNING: The details in this story might be disturbing for some viewers*

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexual battery against a 13-year-old boy.

According to a report obtained by Fox 4, it says Samuel Cobos assaulted the boy in the woods on April 13.

In the report, it says the 13-year-old boy and his 8-year-old brother were hiding in the woods in a backyard. The report says they were playing hide and seek.

Documents say an unknown male, later identified as Cobos, approached the teen. The report redacted where Cobos lives in proximity to where the boys were, but the report went on to say the children were at an apartment complex.

The report says the man asked the child to touch him and the teen said no.

According to deputies, the teen told the sheriff's office Cobos grabbed the teen and sexually assaulted him.

The report says the teen started to fight, scream and tried to bite down on Cobos' hand, "but the male only held the child victim down tighter."

After the assault, documents say the teen stayed on the ground until his younger brother found him. The teen told deputies Cobos ran off after Cobos heard the child's younger brother nearby.

The boy told deputies he was afraid and nervous to tell anyone right away.

Deputies were not notified until April 20, which is when the boy's family member found out. The family member was able to identify Cobos and says he goes by the nickname "Apachai."

According to the report, they tracked Cobos down in an Englewood neighborhood as he was mowing lawns.

Cobos told deputies he did play hide and seek with the boys, but denied sexual contact with the 13-year-old. He then said the teen initiated sexual contact and believed the boy was 17.

Due to the interviews and evidence, deputies arrested Cobos for lewd or lascivious battery of a child between 12 and 16.