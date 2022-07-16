Man charged after boat chase from Venice to Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has bonded out of jail after his arrest Saturday on charges of stealing a boat, which he then allegedly used trying to get away from law enforcement.

37-year-old Tristan Eugene Royer is charged with grand theft, petty theft and burglary.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the incident began Saturday after a boat reported stolen in Lee County had been spotted by Venice marine units.

Police tried to stop the driver of the boat, later identified as Royer, but he sped off, launching a chase.

The pursuit continued into Charlotte County territory; where county deputies were able to stop the boat in Grove City.

A woman who was in the boat with Royer during the chase was initially detained, then released after speaking with investigators.