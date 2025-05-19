Man arrested after firing shots in Punta Gorda neighborhood

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies arrested a previously convicted felon after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside a Punta Gorda neighborhood on Saturday.

Deputies responded to Hibiscus Lane in Punta Gorda after a caller reported hearing approximately 9 gunshots in the area.

At the scene, authorities encountered 59-year-old Curtis Robbins, a convicted felon from Michigan, who refused to surrender to law enforcement.

Deputies said Robbins at one point asked them to shoot him during the standoff.

The situation escalated, requiring response from a SWAT team, helicopter and crisis negotiator to the scene.

Robbins eventually surrendered, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

After searching Robbins' house, deputies discovered additional firearms and methamphetamine.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failing to register as a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

