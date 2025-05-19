Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Man arrested after firing shots in Punta Gorda neighborhood

Deputies arrest man after shots fired in Charlotte County neighborhood
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrested Curtis Robbins, 59, after Robbins fired shots in a Punta Gorda neighborhood
Deputies arrest man after shots fired in Charlotte County neighborhood
Posted

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies arrested a previously convicted felon after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside a Punta Gorda neighborhood on Saturday.

Deputies responded to Hibiscus Lane in Punta Gorda after a caller reported hearing approximately 9 gunshots in the area.

At the scene, authorities encountered 59-year-old Curtis Robbins, a convicted felon from Michigan, who refused to surrender to law enforcement.

Deputies said Robbins at one point asked them to shoot him during the standoff.

The situation escalated, requiring response from a SWAT team, helicopter and crisis negotiator to the scene.

Robbins eventually surrendered, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

After searching Robbins' house, deputies discovered additional firearms and methamphetamine.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failing to register as a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.