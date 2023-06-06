Local World War II veteran honored for his role on D-Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday marks the 79 anniversary since D-Day when over 156,000 allied troops invaded Normandy France.

D-Day was the largest land, sea, and air invasion ever attempted, and turned the tide in World War II.

Now, to commemorate the anniversary numerous ceremonies are being held around the world to honor those who fought on this historic day.

In fact, a local veteran in Southwest Florida is being honored today for his role in D-Day.

Bethany Rhodes

There will be a pinning ceremony for George Fotovich who was one of the brave men who jumped into France when U.S. Troops stormed the beaches of Normandy.

The ceremony to honor the 99-year-old veteran will be at 9:30 a.m. at Brookdale Rotonda in Port Charlotte.

And across the seas, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and join Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley took part in a commemoration alongside World War II Veterans in Normandy, France.

The ceremony took place at the American Cemetery in Colleville-Sur-Mer which overlooks Omaha Beach.

The cemetery is home to the graves of more than 9,000 U.S. soldiers.

