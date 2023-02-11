Watch Now
Last day for debris drop off in Charlotte County

Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 11, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, February 11, is the last day for Charlotte County residents to bring their storm-related debris to drop off sites.

The following drop off sites will close permanently today at 5 p.m.:

  • Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida
  • West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
  • Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities will reopen with normal pre-storm business operations on Tuesday, February 14.

All unloading of waste must be completed by 4 p.m., with no exceptions. Proof of county residency is required, and limits on allowable items will be in place.

For information regarding these facilities, call the Solid Waste Division at 941-764-4360.

