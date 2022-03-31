Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Large gator becomes unexpected houseguest

The 12-footer was found after a cold front made it seek refuge at a Punta Gorda home.
thumbnail_Gator in Charlotte County home 2.jpeg
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 06:48:40-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A home under construction in Charlotte County became a shelter for an unwanted reptilian houseguest.

Jennifer Seward-Goodwin says the incident happened on March 14. Her site manager discovered the 12-foot alligator and promptly alerted a wrangler who came to the Punta Gorda site to retrieve the animal.

Seward-Goodwin says the gator caused about $2,500 in damage to the home, mostly in scratches and tears to surfaces.

A cold front swept through Southwest Florida over the time in question, which is likely why the gator sought refuge in the home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4