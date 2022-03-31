Large gator becomes unexpected houseguest

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A home under construction in Charlotte County became a shelter for an unwanted reptilian houseguest.

Jennifer Seward-Goodwin says the incident happened on March 14. Her site manager discovered the 12-foot alligator and promptly alerted a wrangler who came to the Punta Gorda site to retrieve the animal.

Seward-Goodwin says the gator caused about $2,500 in damage to the home, mostly in scratches and tears to surfaces.

A cold front swept through Southwest Florida over the time in question, which is likely why the gator sought refuge in the home.