Kids showcase talent at MLB event in Port Charlotte

Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 29, 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Kids 16 and under had a chance to showcase their baseball and softball skills at a Charlotte County Major League Baseball event Saturday.

MLB's "Pitch, Hit & Run" and "Junior Home Run Derby" events were held at the Harold Ave. Regional Park Ball Fields from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The Pitch, Hit & Run event gives boys and girls ages 7 - 14 a chance to display their skills, with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a Championship during the 2023 MLB World Series!

The Jr. Home Run Derby is a free event series that allows players to potentially earn a spot at the National Finals, which take place during the 2023 MLB All-Star Week. Participants in age divisions 12U, 14U and 16U compete in this event.

