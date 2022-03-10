Isles Yacht Club Charity Ragatta

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — This year's Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup Regatta is partnering with the Charlotte Community Foundation to shift its charitable funds to support the community of Charlotte County.

In the past, Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup raised over $600,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Proceeds for this year's event are said to benefit Valerie’s house of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, and scholarships for the local students for the 2022-23 school year in the areas of culinary, hospitality, or club management studies.

Funds distributed will be managed by the Charlotte Community Foundation with each area of focus receiving a third of the portion of funds raised from this year's charity cup.

Upcoming Events:

Friday, March 18, Skipper's Meeting at Isles Yacht club patio from 5-7 PM to discuss the fundraiser event.

Saturday, March 19, The Charlotte Harbor Waterway fundraiser event and the Isles Yacht Club BBQ bash with a live and silent auction starting at 6 PM.

There are said to be other activities like a fashion show, tennis tournament, and nautical poker run as well.

