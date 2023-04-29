Investigators looking for man who stole plants, electric bike from Englewood Walmart

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say stole multiple plants and an electric bike from an Englewood Walmart.

CCSO said the man took three plants from the store's garden center and loaded them into a red GMC Yukon, which was driven by someone else.

The suspect then returned to the front of the store and took an unsecured electric bike, then rode away.

If you have any information on the suspect or can identify the vehicle, you're asked to call CCSO's non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or leave a tip through Facebook.

If you wishe to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.