CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for information about several cases of vandalism in the past three weeks.

They say it happened at multiple locations near Greaza Street and McCall Road in Englewood.

The graffiti features the words “Bored” and “OEK” in black and white spray paint.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).