Inaugural Port Charlotte Seafood & Music Festival Coming Back

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida — The inaugural Port Charlotte Seafood & Music Festival is coming to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from Friday, February 17 and going through Sunday, February 19.

There will be food, a marketplace, live music and general admission is free. There is a $5 parking fee for the event however.

Here are the times for the three-day event:



Friday, February 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The live music ranges from R&B, blues, jazz, rock, soul and other types. There will be live music going throughout the entirety of the three-day event from many local artists.

