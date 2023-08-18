Hurricane Ian leads Allegiant to delay Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opening

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of their Charlotte County resort complex.

Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as May 2023, but that hurricane-related delays caused the resort to push back the opening to sometime in the 4th quarter.

A company spokesperson says as the construction continues to move forward with putting the finishing touches on its Sunseeker Resort, the project has encountered unavoidable delays due to Hurricane Ian.

The company blames these delays on severe weather issues and the limited availability of construction personnel.

The next job fair is tomorrow at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and then on August 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.