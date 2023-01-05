Homeowners in Punta Gorda still have questions surrounding insurance months after Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Homeowners who are still recovering after Hurricane Ian having their most pressing questions answered tonight.

It’s been more than 90 days since Ian made landfall and there are still those looking for help. More specifically, homeowners not hearing back from their insurance company. It’s gotten to the point for the need of a special town hall meeting.

"The biggest complaint we get is there is no communication,” said Adam Long, regional manager of Noble Public Adjusting Group.

Homeowners in Punta Gorda being left in the dark over their insurance claims. And left hanging on the phone.

“We’re there trying to make sure everything gets addressed properly and the proper steps are taken so that everyone’s home can be returned to a pre-loss condition," said Long.

Long is with Noble Public Adjusting Group, one of those behind Wednesday night’s town hall.

"What’s happening behind the scenes is that these insurance companies are scrambling to meet the 90-day window that Florida State Statute provides them to settle claims. The face value of it is that they’re not going to be able to.”

Which leads to homeowners, as Long says, to being denied their claim. Homeowners like Lisa Williams Paolilli.

“I just want some resolution here with the insurance company and that’s why we’re here tonight trying to get some information on what to do next,” she says.

Information that would see her living in her home once again.

“The adjustor came out and said the house was inhabitable," said Paolilli. "We still haven’t heard anything and when we finally got the documents, they only want to give me $24,000 for it which didn’t include three bedrooms, a kitchen and everything that’s inhabitable.”

An estimate, she says, that was totaled by a roofing company hired by her insurance company. Forcing her hand, and quite a few others in attendance, to go with someone else’s help.

"Right now, we’re going to have to hire some other people to help us because our voice is not being heard with the insurance company.”

And that’s the piece of advice Long has. For those homeowners who haven’t had help to hire some, either thru a public adjustor or an attorney. He says chances for a claim to be settled by insurance tend to go higher with representation.