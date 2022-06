PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Michael Carl Saunders was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.

Back in 2019, an informant reported to deputies that Saunders sold him .8 grams of heroin and four hydromorphone pills.

Saunders’s arrest was part of an undercover narcotics operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.