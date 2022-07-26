HCA Florida Fawcett hospital breaks ground on new freestanding emergency center

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — HCA Florida Fawcett announced Tuesday that it broke ground on a second, freestanding emergency room that is set to open in spring of 2023.

The new emergency center, called HCA Florida Tamiami Trail Emergency will be located at 150 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33953. The facility is 10,820 square feet and is part of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. According to a press release, the emergency room will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with full emergency services (laboratory, x-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound).

Michael Ehrat, CEO at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, said that he is excited to be expanding their emergency services into North Port, Port Charlotte, and surrounding areas.

“HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve to help ensure residents can receive quality health care services close to home,” Ehrat said.