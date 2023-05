CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A section of the Harborwalk will be closed while crews remove a vessel adjacent to the seawall.

The closure is planned to take place Tuesday- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Punta Gorda

A detour will be in effect during those hours to allow for the continued use of the Harborwalk.

Visitors are asked to keep out of the work zone and use caution while in the area.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (941) 575-5050.