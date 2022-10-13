Watch Now
Governor DeSantis in Punta Gorda

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a briefing in Matlacha, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, to discuss recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
WBBH, NBC News Channel
Posted at 7:28 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 07:28:07-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13th.

DeSantis will be joined by the following:

  • Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel
  • Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods
  • Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis
  • President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association Steadman Stahl
  • President of the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police Steve Zona
  • Vice President of Florida Professional Firefighters Rocco Salvatori

