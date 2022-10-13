Governor DeSantis in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13th.

DeSantis will be joined by the following:

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis

President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association Steadman Stahl

President of the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police Steve Zona

Vice President of Florida Professional Firefighters Rocco Salvatori

WATCH NOW | Governor DeSantis Punta Gorda at 10:00 a.m.