Governor DeSantis in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13th.
DeSantis will be joined by the following:
- Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel
- Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods
- Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis
- President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association Steadman Stahl
- President of the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police Steve Zona
- Vice President of Florida Professional Firefighters Rocco Salvatori
WATCH NOW | Governor DeSantis Punta Gorda at 10:00 a.m.