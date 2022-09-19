Gilchrist Park playground closed as Harborwalk project continues

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A major undertaking is about to begin at Gilchrist Park.

It's part of the city's new Harborwalk Project. Existing sidewalks from the pickle ball courts to the playground are going to be torn up and replaced that will close the park for the rest of this week.

The project is now in Phase II of construction. It consists of demolishing existing sidewalks to make way for street parking near Gilchrist Park. In place of the existing sidewalks, new ones with decorative lighting and bollards will be going up.

There will also be new trees going in including 16 royal palms and three sabal palms.

The project includes new on-street diagonal parking, crosswalks, sidewalk connections, and sidewalk ramps.

Also, if you're headed out to the Punta Gorda Boat Club or the sailing center., you need to know the lot on Berry Street is under construction as well. Parking is available at the YMCA, the Harvey Street lot, and the new lot between Gill and Gilchrist Streets.

The Harborwalk Project is expected to be done by the end of this year.

