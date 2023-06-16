Garbage catches fire in tractor trailer on El Jobean Road

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor trailer hauling garbage on El Jobean Road caught fire Thursday afternoon while en route to a dumpster.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the trailer as it was driving near a Steak N Shake.

The fire was in the front of the trailer and the garbage had to be dumped in order to extinguish it. The trailer was moved to a mall area nearby.

Waste Management was on scene picking up the dumped trash while county public safety crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt and traffic inconvenience was minimal.