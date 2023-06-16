Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Garbage catches fire in tractor trailer on El Jobean Road

353836562_645049814323432_8052883643080744160_n.jpg
Charlotte County Public Safety
353836562_645049814323432_8052883643080744160_n.jpg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 22:22:56-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor trailer hauling garbage on El Jobean Road caught fire Thursday afternoon while en route to a dumpster.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the trailer as it was driving near a Steak N Shake.

The fire was in the front of the trailer and the garbage had to be dumped in order to extinguish it. The trailer was moved to a mall area nearby.

Waste Management was on scene picking up the dumped trash while county public safety crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt and traffic inconvenience was minimal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!