CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office hosted the Fresh Start program, which gave local kids an opportunity to experience what it's like to be an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail and learn about judicial consequences for criminal acts.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office views this as an opportunity to help kids change their minds about who they want to be and make the choice to do better.

For more information, parents can email freshstart@ccsofl.net.