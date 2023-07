CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Punta Gorda is hosting a freedom swim on the Fourth of July at 2:30 p.m.

Participants should gather in the water near the public beach on the northwest side of the US41 North Bridge.

The swim is estimated to take between 40 minutes and three hours.

Paddleboards, inflatable rafts, inner tubes, and kayaks are welcome. There will be various government agencies on site to ensure public safety.