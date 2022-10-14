Free private well testing in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is offering free testing for private wells that may have been contaminated by flood waters during Hurricane Ian.

Free testing will be available from October 17 through October 20.

Test kits can be picked up at the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Water samples can be dropped off at the Benchmark Private Well Testing Laboratory, 1001 Corporate Ave., Suite 102, North Port before 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Oct. 17-20. Results will come from the lab.

Please note this is testing for private wells only. If you received potable water from public utility, there is no need to test your water as that is being done by the facility.