Foul odor leads to discovery of a man living with a decomposing body

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 07, 2023
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence within the 29000 block of Turbak Drive in reference to a well-being check on May 5th.

After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies investigated the perimeter, and noticed a foul odor emitting from the residence.

Justin D. Carver (12-05-1986) eventually stepped outside, immediately locking the door behind him. Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began to question him about the well-being of the victim.

Deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms, once inside the home.

Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death to Medical Examiner and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

Justin D. Carver is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

